Bears' struggles are definitely alarming, even if it's still early
The Chicago Bears were expected to be the next team up last season, boasting a bevy of impressive weapons and a hot-shot rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams. Instead, they flamed out much like the 2019 Cleveland Browns, going just 5-12 and missing the playoffs.
The Bears' problems last year were glaringly obvious. The offensive line stunk, the rushing attack was rather weak (or at best pedestrian) and Williams clearly had a lot of growing to do.
Chicago attempted to address a lot of those issues over the past several months, bringing in a bunch of fresh faces in the trenches while also adding weapons like wide receiver Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland. Unfortunately, it isn't paying off thus far.
The Bears' offense has looked very stagnant, if not disjointed, in training camp. Williams has labored, the offensive line has already shown cracks and we still have no definitive answer in the backfield. In fact, the offense has been so rough around the edges that head coach Ben Johnson expressed some clear discontent with the unit following a recent practice.
So, is there reason to be alarmed? Well, it's early. Chicago hasn't even played its first preseason game yet, and the new additions definitely need time to gel. Especially along the offensive line. But the problem is the Bears need to improve a lot, and they are playing in the NFC North, arguably the most difficult division in all of football.
Chicago doesn't have a ton of time to get things right, and its early schedule is not exactly forgiving. Sophomore slumps are also a thing, so there is no guarantee that Williams — who, for all intents and purposes, actually had a decent rookie campaign — will show significant improvement in Year 2.
The fact that Williams' issues are also so visible is a problem in and of itself. Remember: one of the most pointed criticisms of the former No. 1 overall pick following his debut season was his body language, and we have already seen signs of the same thing in camp.
Does that necessarily mean that Williams won't correct those things before Week 1? No, but it's also important to remember that he is just 23 years old. He's a kid, so his growth and maturity will be a lengthy process that won't just become complete overnight.
And again, the offensive line needs time to develop into a cohesive unit after such a major overhaul. It allowed 68 sacks last year, so sweeping changes were required. We need to give those guys a fair shot. But again, the Bears don't have all of the time in the world here.
Chicago is playing in a division that contains three of the most talented teams in football. The NFC North sent three teams to the playoffs in 2024. It may do so again this coming season. The Bears play those squads six times, and they also have some very daunting non-divisional matchups. That makes Chicago's road very challenging, particularly with so much up in the air.
We know the Bears' defense is pretty solid, even if the pass rush remains a major question mark. Hopefully, Dayo Odeyingbo and second-year edge rusher Austin Booker can help fill those gaps. But there is no question the offense is a serious concern.
Right now, there is certainly reason to be alarmed about Chicago, and Johnson's reaction to the sputtering offense says pretty much everything we need to know.