Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams visibly frustrated in practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has certainly had an up and down training camp, and while it's just practice, it does have some people concerned about the former No. 1 overall pick heading into his sophomore NFL campaign.
One thing Williams was accused of throughout his rookie season was showing poor body language, getting frustrated far too easily and allowing his mind to take him out of the game.
Well, Williams' frustration was once again on full display in training camp on Sunday, but this time, you can actually kind of understand it.
The 23-year-old was participating in a practice drill in which his throwing accuracy was tested, and let's just say he failed rather miserably. He then expressed visible — and audible — irritation following the short workout.
Going to be honest: that was definitely maddening, so you can absolutely see why Williams was very angry with himself after the drill.
Is it really anything to be worried about? No. Williams is being taken to task by fans on social media for his inability to handle the drill all that effectively, but let's be real here: it's a 10-second clip. We already saw the USC product actually put forth a rather impressive debut showing last season, so there is no reason to be concerned here.
That being said, if Williams continues to struggle in training camp as a whole, then perhaps we have reason to be slightly anxious going into the regular season, which will unquestionably be a pivotal one for the 23-year-old.