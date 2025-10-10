Bears veteran dubbed fantasy football sleeper in Week 6 vs. Commanders
All eyes in Week 6 will be on the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders' Monday Night Football matchup. With stars like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Rome Odunze, and Deebo Samuel taking the field, you can bet a bunch of fantasy football outcomes will be on the line.
Fantasy football managers are always looking for an edge, and sometimes, that edge comes via a sleeper who outplays their weekly projection.
For the Bears, that guy could be veteran tight end Cole Kmet, who was dubbed a fantasy football sleeper ahead of this week's primetime showdown.
"Through the first four weeks of the season, Kmet outpaced (Colston) Loveland in targets (16 to six), catches (seven to three) and receiving yards (116 to 43)," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote. "Also, in Week 4, before the Chicago Bears' bye, the sixth-year tight end played 100 percent of the offensive snaps.
In other words, Loveland, a rookie first-rounder, hasn't surpassed Kmet on the depth chart yet.
Kmet could be a headline fantasy performer on Monday night when he matches up against the Washington Commanders' linebackers."
The biggest threat to Kmet's fantasy football value this season has been Loveland, the Bears' first-round pick. But, if we're being honest, Loveland has been a major disappointment through the first month of the season.
Unless Ben Johnson has a plan to help the former Michigan star break out soon, the primary pass-catching tight end for the Bears will remain Kmet.
The Commanders' defense has been vulnerable to opposing tight ends, making Kmet an attractive under-the-radar starter in Week 6.
Look, it's not like Kmet has lit the world on fire this year. He only has seven catches for 116 yards and one touchdown in 2025. But tight end is a tricky position in fantasy football. Unless you've rostered one of the top three or four no-brainers at the position (Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, etc.), you're probably hoping to catch lightning in a bottle.
Cole Kmet could be that lightning strike in Week 6.