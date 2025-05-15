Los Angeles Chargers troll Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson in schedule release
The Chicago Bears can't seem to escape their Fail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders last season. It remains an open wound from a year that will go down in infamy as one of the worst in team history, lowlighted by the first time the organization ever fired a coach during the season.
One of the final nails in Matt Eberflus' coaching coffin came in Week 8 when he failed to call a timeout to settle down his defense before Commanders QB Jayden Daniels launched a game-winning prayer as time expired.
It was coaching malpractice.
But Eberflus wasn't the only Bear responsible for the meltdown. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson came under fire for his lack of focus at the most critical moment in the game. He was caught on camera taunting Commanders fans just moments before failing in his assignment to knock the Hail Mary to the ground.
As much as Stevenson and every Bears fan would like to forget this moment, it's become etched in the lore of football failure. And the Los Angeles Chargers social media team did their part in making sure it's a nightmare that lingers on.
The Chargers featured Stevenson's lack of judgment in their 2025 schedule release video, which was an epic Minecraft theme.
One word: Yikes.
Stevenson deserves every bit of this ongoing joke. His behavior was inexcusable, and, hopefully, this embarrassing showcase of his immaturity will help inspire some on-field change.