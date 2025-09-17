Ben Johnson's latest opinion on Caleb Williams should reassure Chicago Bears fans
Chicago Bears fans have been suffering through weeks of anti-Caleb Williams commentary that began during training camp, continued during the 2025 preseason, and has now extended into the regular season.
Williams has been the target for criticism by many of sports media's talking heads because, let's face it: his content clicks. Podcasters get downloads. Social media personalities go viral. It's a burden that Williams will bear for as long as he's in the NFL. It comes along with being a former Heisman Trophy winner, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, and a player whom many deemed a generational quarterback prospect.
Indeed, Williams' NFL career hasn't gotten off to a generational start. But the list of quarterbacks who've been unfairly criticized after just a handful of games is a long one. And Williams is the latest.
What should matter most to Chicago Bears fans, though, is the only QB opinion that really matters: Ben Johnson's.
And he doesn't seem to be worried about Williams at all.
"I did see significant growth," Johnson said of Williams after the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions. "It’s not perfect yet. There’s still a number of plays where our eyes aren’t quite in the right position or we’re holding onto the ball just a tick longer than what we’re coaching. But I did see tremendous growth in terms of going through the progression."
Sounds promising, doesn't it?
"There were a few times there where we had to get to number three or four in the read, and he was trusting his feet and his footwork and was able to get there," Johnson said. "I did think he got better from Week 1 to Week 2. I’m encouraged by what I saw, and I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to see another leap here this week."
Williams completed 19-of-30 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception against the Lions. He ran for another 27 yards. His connection with Rome Odunze was among the most encouraging developments, as Odunze caught seven passes for 128 yards and two scores.
As Johnson noted, Williams is far from a finished product. He is being completely rebuilt by this coaching staff in this new offense.
Block out the noise, Bears fans. Don't fall for the gaslighting. Instead, trust Ben Johnson and enjoy Caleb Williams' slow and steady growth.