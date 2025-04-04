Bizarre 2025 NFL Mock Draft sends Chicago Bears jaw-dropping pick in first round
We've officially entered the phase of the 2025 mock draft season where fans must expect the unexpected. There are only so many ways first-round predictions can go, and with only three weeks left before the NFL Draft kicks off, a unique and even bonkers first-round projection is bound to pop up occasionally.
The latest 2025 mock from NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew qualifies as wild, to say the least, for the Chicago Bears.
And, who knows? Maybe MJD is ahead of the curve with his prediction that the Bears will select Ohio State running back TreyVeon Henderson at No. 10 overall.
Yep. That's right. Chicago does select a running back in the first round, but with Ashton Jeanty off the board -- he goes to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 in this mock draft -- the Bears pivot to Henderson, who some analysts compare to Detroit Lions superstar Jahmyr Gibbs.
"I know it would be a surprise to a lot of folks if Henderson is picked in the top 10, but he's my No. 2 RB in the draft and we saw how much success Detroit had with two running backs at the center of Ben Johnson's offense," Jones-Drew wrote. "Now the new Bears head coach adds a versatile and explosive back to pair with D'Andre Swift, giving Chicago a one-two punch in the backfield. Plus, Henderson excels in pass protection, making him an option on all three downs."
Listen, I'm a huge fan of Henderson and would be pumped if the Bears landed him in the 2025 NFL Draft... in the second round. Or, look, I'd even be fine with Henderson as a first-round pick for Chicago, if they trade back to the mid or late 20s and secure some serious draft capital in the process.
I have a great deal of respect for MJD's running back evaluations. He sees the position on a much deeper level than a traditional scout. So, when he says Henderson is the second-best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, who's to argue?
But draft strategy matters here. And selecting Henderson at No. 10 overall would be bad business, especially when he's more likely to be an early second-round pick.
As we all know, the NFL Draft is a wild experience, and Henderson could very well end up being a top-20 pick. Just don't bank on the Chicago Bears investing a top-10 pick on him.
