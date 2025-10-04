Bear Digest

Bye Bears: 3 Chicago players who could come off injured reserve next week

After this weekend's Bye, three Chicago Bears' backups could come off injured reserve next week to help Ben Johnson's team.

Richie Whitt

Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) celebrates after sacking Bills quarterback Mike White (14) in the preseason.
As Chicago Bears fans spend an otherwise relaxing Bye weekend rooting against the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings (at Browns) and Detroit Lions (at Bengals), there is cause for optimism in what's coming next week.

Not necessarily the Week 6 visit to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football Oct. 13, but more the return of some healthy players. At 2-2 with consecutive wins, the Bears could use some reinforcements and they just might be coming.

Though starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson underwent groin surgery and likely won't return until late in the season, three Bears are poised to be activated off Injured reserve:

Austin Booker, DE - Out since the preseason win over the Buffalo Bills, his presence as a pass-rusher would be a refreshing addition to the Bears' defense. Chicago has only five sacks, ranking 26th in the NFL. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will still rely heavily on Montez Sweat and Day Odeyingbo, but Booker could lift his unit.

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - He will make more of an impact on special teams, but will also help a linebacking group that has been diminished by an injury that has limited starter T.J. Edwards only one game.

Travis Homer, RB - Also primarily a special teams contributor, but with the sad state of the Bears' running game maybe he'll get a chance to carry the football. Chicago's 3.8 yards-per-carry is 8th-worst in the league.

Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) against the Cardinals in 2024.
