Bears' disappointing class of newcomers left off NFL's quarter-pole All-Rookie team
With four selections in the top 62 of last April's NFL Draft, a lot was expected from the Chicago Bears' Class of 2025.
At 2-2 and entering this week's Bye, we're still waiting.
While head coach Ben Johnson held the team together after a shaky 0-2 start and quarterback Caleb Williams is showing signs of star-studded development, general manager Ryan Poles' crop has yet to contribute much to the Bears' season.
In its NFL quarter-pole All-Rookie team, in fact, The Athletic placed no Bears first or second at their position. Only tight end Colston Loveland (drafted 10th overall in the first round) and receiver Luther Burden III (39th in the second round) received honorable mention.
Drafted to be the Bears' version of Sam LaPorta in Detroit, Loveland has struggled with shoulder and hip injuries and has only three catches in three games. The Colts' Tyler Warren gets The Athletic's All-Rookie nod as he leads all tight ends with 19 catches through four weeks.
To be honest, even including Loveland as "honorable mention" seems a stretch.
Burden has at least shown flashes, catching seven passes for 99 and a touchdown in the blowout victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka is clearly the cream of the rookie receiving crop, with his four touchdowns trailing only the Bears' Rome Odunze and the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown.
If the Bears are to continue their modest winning streak and push for the playoffs after the Bye, they'll need more help from Loveland, Burden and a rookie class that has so far been disappointing.
Free-agent receiver Jahdae Walker, who made the preseason All-Rookie team, has played only special teams in three games.