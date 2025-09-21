Ben Johnson's 'arrival' and the winners & losers from Bears' blowout win over Cowboys
Sunday's blowout of the Dallas Cowboys provided a mixed bag of feelings for Chicago Bears fans: Relief. Validation. Hope. And, yes, jubilation.
On a dramatic, defining day at Soldier Field, Matt Eberflus' return turned out to be just what the doctor ordered for Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams and a Bears team desperate to avoid a death-sentence 0-3 start.
Against Eberflus' porous Cowboys' defense that allowed 506 yards and 37 points to the New York Giants a week ago, Williams carved up Dallas for 298 and four touchdowns in Chicago's do-or-die, 31-14 victory.
We suggested earlier this week for Fantasy Football owners to start all of their Bears' players. Sure enough.
A look at the winners and losers from a signature game at Soldier Field:
WINNERS
Ben Johnson - He not only avoided a humiliating loss to Eberflus, but also showed glimpses of the innovative offensive scheme Bears fans have been clamoring for. The tight ends were involved. There were gadget plays. And up 10 points at the end of a long drive, the head coach went for the jugular on 4th-and-goal from Dallas' 4-yard-line. Instead of settling for a field goal, the Bears aggressively went for it and sealed the deal when Williams found D.J. Moore embarrassingly open in the back of the end zone.
Caleb Williams - With no Micah Parsons and no pass rush to bother him, the quarterback had one of his most impressive games as a pro. He had 239 passing yards and three touchdowns ... in the first half.
Tyrique Stevenson - He gets a lot of deserved criticism for his antics and negative plays, but the cornerback swung the vibe of the game almost immediately with a sweet stolen fumble from Dallas running back Javonte Williams that led to a Bears' touchdown.
Tremaine Edwards - The Bears' linebacker picked off Cowboys' quarterback Dak Precott twice, including in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Bears Defense - After surrendering 52 points to the Lions last week, Dennis Allen's unit created four takeaways and held the Cowboys scoreless in the second half.
LOSERS:
Matt Eberflus - His return to Soldier Field - as an opponent - was a sight for sore eyes as his Cowboys' defense was shredded by Williams. The Bears produced gains of 65, 31, 35, 41 and 29 yards in the first half on their way to <>.
Jerry Jones - Williams dropped back <> times and wasn't sacked. How's that trade of Micah Parsons working out for the Cowboys?
For a Bears team that looked awful at times in blowing a fourth-quarter lead to the Minnesota Vikings and getting blown out by the Detroit Lions, nothing to complain about on this day.
