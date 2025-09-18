Caleb Williams & 3 Fantasy Football 'must start' Bears in Sunday shootout vs. Cowboys
Some weeks present difficult decisions for Fantasy Football owners. And then there is Sunday when the Chicago Bears host the Dallas Cowboys.
Best advice: If you have any offensive player suiting up for the game at Soldier Field, start him. Everyone is expecting a shootout.
The total points predicted by oddsmakers in this one is a whopping 50.5, second only to Monday night's Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions game as the highest-scoring game of Week 3. It's not exactly rocket science, being that the Bears' defense surrendered 52 points last weekend while the Cowboys' coughed up 37 to Russell Wilson and the New York Giants.
MORE: Should the Bears run the 'Tush Push' against the Cowboys in Week 3?
Both teams reaching 30 points isn't out of the question, which means Fantasy Football points galore. The storyline of former Bears' head coach Matt Eberflus returning to Chicago as defensive coordinator of the Cowboys will be buried under an avalanche of yards and points.
While Fantasy Football owners of Dak Prescott, JaVonte Williams and CeeDee Lamb are licking their chops at facing a Bears' defense that was rocked to the tune of 511 total yards and five touchdown passes, Chicago's offensive players should run wild also.
Caleb Williams - The Cowboys allowed Wilson to throw for 450 yards and three touchdowns. They have also given up a combined 18 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns to quarterbacks (Wilson and Jalen Hurts) this season. There is an opportunity for Williams to have the best game of his NFL career.
D'Andre Swift - He got only 12 carries and three targets in last week's blowout loss. But the Cowboys have allowed each of the two featured running backs (Saquon Barkley and Cam Skattebo) to find the end zone.
MORE: Where are trick plays and tight ends in Ben Johnson's struggling Bears offense?
Rome Odunze - He's clearly become Caleb's No. 1 target with 13 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets. The Cowboys have a porous secondary that allowed the Giants' Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson to combine for 17 catches, 309 yards and three touchdowns. So while you're at it, start D.J. Moore as well.
Who know, this might even be the week that Bears' invisible first-round draft pick Colston Loveland show up.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.