Lions players throwing serious shade at Bears' Ben Johnson after 52-point blowout win
Chicago Bears fans aren't the only ones dogpiling Ben Johnson on this Monday of mourning.
In the wake of Sunday's embarrassing 52-21 drubbing at the hands of the NFC North rival Detroit Lions, fans are calling for general manager Ryan Poles to be fired and seriously questioning whether Johnson is the savior he was advertised as.
Not helping the cause are the reactions of Johnson's former Lions players to the blowout.
Detroit receiver Jameson Williams flourished under Johnson last season, producing 58 catches for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns. But after Sunday's game he wasn't exactly throwing bouquets toward his former coach.
Williams and his deep-threat speed had his impact on the game. He caught only two passes, but both for big plays: a 64-yard grab in third quarter and later in the second half a 44-yard touchdown when he raced beyond two Bears' defenders for an easy walk-in touchdown. The play extended Detroit's lead to 31-14 and the rout was on.
“Shout out to (offensive coordinator John Morton)," Williams said of Johnson's successor. "He had a great call today, and it was a good game for us on the offensive side.”
Said Williams when directly asked about seeing Johnson on the opposite sideline: "I ain’t look at him. I ain’t even get to see him after the game."
Williams has been vocal about what Johnson did for his career in Detroit. But it was clear - by their actions and words - that the Lions are tired of talking about their former coach and hearing how much they'll miss him.
“You seen the 50 points up there,” Williams said. “I think we only scored 50 points maybe once or twice under Ben. This is our second game with 50. I don’t think it’s really a drop-off without Ben."