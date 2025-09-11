Caleb Williams breaks down what really happened on botched throw to DJ Moore in Week 1
If there's one word that describes Caleb Williams' performance against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, it's "fine." He wasn't great, but he wasn't terrible either. He made some wow throws and had a few he wished he could take back.
Like the missed touchdown opportunity to DJ Moore with 2:30 left to play in the game.
In case you missed it, here it is:
Bears fans took to social media to voice their growing anxiety over Williams' lack of touch, but several veteran QBs, like Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and longtime journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, came to the 2024 first overall pick's defense.
Whether you believe it's a throw Williams had to make or that Moore altered his route mid-play, the fact is that it's an ugly rep for Williams, who's trying to shift what's quickly become a troubling narrative about his NFL outlook.
Williams met with the media on Wednesday and addressed the rep seen 'round the world.
"Yeah, so that unfolded, and DJ ended up converting," Williams said. "The safety was tucked inside, and just ended up not being on the same page with the ball and things like that. And he ended up doing a good job popping his hand up in the air and showing me. And I’ve just got to deliver him a good ball, probably a line drive next time, and just get the ball in his hands as fast as possible. And let him go be special from there."
And there you have it. QB1 is taking the blame, even if -- as those veteran quarterbacks have said -- it isn't entirely his fault.
You can be the judge. At the end of the day, it was a missed touchdown in a game that was decided by only three points.
The Chicago Bears were sloppy in the second half. They didn't execute plays like this one, they committed several penalties, and even Ben Johnson called some boneheaded plays.
That's why they're 0-1.
Yes, Caleb Williams was a part of that losing equation. But he wasn't the reason why this team lost. Instead, he was one of the few variables that kept the Bears in it until the end.
Fortunately, the Chicago Bears have a chance to quickly flip the script on the road in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. A win will fix everything. A loss? Well, Bears fans are familiar with what would happen next.