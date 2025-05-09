Caleb Williams continues to gain buzz as 2025 NFL breakout pick
The Chicago Bears have done everything they can do during the 2025 NFL offseason to make sure second-year quarterback Caleb Williams has the support he needs to live up to his generational scouting report.
And the league has taken notice.
Williams is trending as a popular choice to be a breakout player in 2025, including for Pro Football Focus, which offered one player from every team that will enjoy a big-time season this fall.
"Everything that the Bears did this offseason, including installing Ben Johnson as the new head coach, reinforcing the offensive line, and adding two high-end receiving weapons with their first two picks in the NFL Draft, is designed to allow the 2024 first overall pick to succeed in his second season," PFF's Jonathan Macri wrote. "Williams, undoubtedly, struggled in Year 1, taking a league-high 68 sacks while ranking 32nd in passing grade. With everything a young quarterback could need in place around him now, there is no reason for Williams not to deliver on his potential as a former first overall pick, starting in 2025."
While I don't necessarily agree that Williams "undoubtedly" struggled as a rookie, he certainly didn't have the kind of year that most fans expected. It was compounded by Washington Commanders' star Jayden Daniels having a historic first season, too.
What Williams did prove in 2024 was that he was a smart, mistake-free passer who, if given time to throw behind a competent offensive line, has more than enough physical ability to pick apart the best defenses in the NFL.
Williams finished his rookie year with 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He set the NFL record for the longest streak of pass attempts by a rookie without an interception, and his passing yards ranked as the fifth-best single season in Chicago Bears franchise history.
Now, with a revamped offensive line and a play-caller who's universally praised as the brightest in the sport, plus a couple of playmaking rookies to target, it's fair to call Caleb Williams a 2025 breakout candidate. In fact, it would be a shocking disappointment if he doesn't have a massive season.