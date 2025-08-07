Caleb Williams gets humiliating Madden NFL 26 rating in one key area
You know the Caleb Williams hate has gone too far when it spills into the player ratings on Madden NFL 26.
And that's exactly where we are.
Williams, the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the QB that set the NFL rookie record for the most consecutive games without an interception, received an awareness rating that's downright embarrassing.
You read that right. Williams' awareness score is a horrendous 64.
He trails Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel, Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie Quinn Ewers, and aven JJ McCarthy, who has yet to play an NFL game after being drafted in the first round of the 2024 draft.
This has to stop, right? I mean, at some point, the hot-take, click-bait game has to end. And, let's be honest: that's all this is, even for the folks at EA Sports.
Caleb Williams did nothing during his rookie season to suggest his awareness score should not only be so low, but also trail behind quarterbacks who are clearly lesser players than him.
Are people really that afraid of quarterbacks with painted fingernails? Or dudes whose fathers were looking out for their best interest?
The easiest way for Williams to change the narrative that's crystallizing around him is by having a monster 2025 campaign. With Ben Johnson calling plays and a revamped offensive line keeping him upright, he may have just that.