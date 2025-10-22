Caleb Williams grudgingly pays off lost football game 'bet' with Bears teammate
Caleb Williams won a big game last weekend. But he also lost a big bet.
The quarterback didn't have his "A" game Sunday, but he helped navigate his Chicago Bears to a 12-point victory over the lowly New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. A day earlier, however, Williams wasn't so happy as his alma mater - Southern California - had its National Championship hopes dented in a loss to long-time rival Notre Dame.
MORE: Streaking Bears being big underdogs to 1-win Ravens hints at Lamar Jackson injury news
The Irish's 34-24 win in South Bend made for an awkward Bears' locker room on Sunday, as apparently Williams made a "gentlemen's wager" on the game with long-snapper and Notre Dame alum, Scott Daly. For losing, Williams had to wear a Notre Dame hoodie. In a photograph alongside Daly posted to Twitter/X, the quarterback looks none too happy.
Caleb in College
Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy at USC, so his college career was indeed a success. But he only went 1-1 against Notre Dame. Daly, who was the Irish's long-snapper from 2012-16, went 3-2 against Southern Cal.
MORE: After sloppy play vs. Saints, Bears' Caleb Williams issues 'devastating' warning to NFL
Williams, Daly and the Bears look to win their fifth consecutive game when they travel to Baltimore to face the desperate, 1-5 Ravens and potentially the return of two-time MVP Lamar Jackson from a hamstring injury.