Caleb Williams grudgingly pays off lost football game 'bet' with Bears teammate

Bears' QB Caleb William was forced to wear a Notre Dame hoodie after his USC alma mater lost the rivalry game last weekend.

Caleb Williams won a big game last weekend. But he also lost a big bet.

The quarterback didn't have his "A" game Sunday, but he helped navigate his Chicago Bears to a 12-point victory over the lowly New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. A day earlier, however, Williams wasn't so happy as his alma mater - Southern California - had its National Championship hopes dented in a loss to long-time rival Notre Dame.

The Irish's 34-24 win in South Bend made for an awkward Bears' locker room on Sunday, as apparently Williams made a "gentlemen's wager" on the game with long-snapper and Notre Dame alum, Scott Daly. For losing, Williams had to wear a Notre Dame hoodie. In a photograph alongside Daly posted to Twitter/X, the quarterback looks none too happy.

Caleb in College

Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy at USC, so his college career was indeed a success. But he only went 1-1 against Notre Dame. Daly, who was the Irish's long-snapper from 2012-16, went 3-2 against Southern Cal.

Williams, Daly and the Bears look to win their fifth consecutive game when they travel to Baltimore to face the desperate, 1-5 Ravens and potentially the return of two-time MVP Lamar Jackson from a hamstring injury.

