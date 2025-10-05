Caleb Williams' pursuit of Bears history set to continue after bye week

Most Touchdown Passes in a Single Season by a Chicago Bears QB:



29 — Erik Kramer (1995)

28 — Jay Cutler (2014)

28 — Sid Luckman (1943)

27 — Jay Cutler (Again) (2009)

24 — Mitchell Trubisky (2018)



Will Caleb Williams join this list Next Season? pic.twitter.com/4fPJ8wkVH2