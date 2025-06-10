Chicago Bears select bitter rival in new 2011 NFL redraft from Pro Football Focus
Every Chicago Bears fan who watched the 2013 season can tell you where they were when Aaron Rodgers ripped their hearts out with a game-winning touchdown pass to Randall Cobb at Soldier Field, not for the first time and certainly not the last.
This pass-and-catch in the final week of the season gave Green Bay the division crown, robbed Chicago of sweeping Green Bay, and ended Chicago's season all at once.
It's one of the most legendary moments of this historic rivalry, and, per usual over the last few decades, it was an embarrassment to Bears fans.
But what if I told you that there could have been a way for that moment to never happen?
That's the reality unveiled in this new 2011 NFL redraft from Pro Football Focus. With the 29th overall pick, PFF has the Bears selecting wide receiver Randall Cobb.
In reality, the Bears selected offensive tackle Gabe Carimi, and you'd be forgiven if that name doesn't ring a bell. Carimi played in just two games in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending knee injury and was traded after his second year for a sixth-round pick.
Though his career in Chicago was liekly cut short by injuries, selecting Carimi wasn't necessarily a bad pick. The Bears had allowed 56 sacks the previous season and needed to beef up the offensive line. The process was sound, it just didn't create the desired result.
But it's fair to wonder how differently things would have gone with Randall Cobb on the roster. Going into the 2011 season, the receiver room was led by Earl Bennett and Devin Hester. With all due respect to Hall of Famer Devin Hester, his abilities as a receiver weren't nearly as sterling as his talent at fielding punts and kickoffs.
Adding Cobb to the Bears' receiver room would have given Chicago a lot more offensive firepower and could have potentially propelled them into the playoffs. On top of that, the Packers would not have been able to select Cobb, and his career-defining catch against Chicago two years later may never have happened.
Despite a bleak past, the future of this rivalry should be bright in Chicago
While Bears fans would probably prefer to have that catch erased from history, there's a silver lining to it all by looking to the future. The Bears are 1-0 against Green Bay in 2025 and look primed to jump above them in the division standings. If all goes well for them, meaning Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams both lived up to the hype, then it could be a long time before the Packers humiliate the Bears again.