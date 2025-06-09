Bears now boast the top cornerback in the NFC North after Jaire Alexander release
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl year and is primed for a run at a first-team All-Pro nod. After hauling in just one interception during his first three NFL seasons, Johnson now has six over the past two years and has averaged an 83.6 grade from Pro Football Focus in that time.
But as much as Bears fans may have stated otherwise, Johnson was still not the unquestioned best cornerback in the vaunted NFC North, not so long as the Green Bay Packers had Jaire Alexander. Sure, Alexander had struggled with injuries in recent years and was therefore not quite as productive. But when he was on the field, Alexander was still an excellent cornerback and made a legitimate case for the best in the division.
That won't be the case anymore. The Packers are releasing Alexander, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
This was one of the biggest question marks remaining for the Packers and the NFC North overall: would Alexander stay in Green Bay? Now, we have the answer.
What this means for the Chicago Bears
Bears fans no longer have to debate who the best cornerback in the NFC North is. It's Jaylon Johnson.
Alexander's release has implications for the Bears' offense, too. Look who remains in Green Bay's cornerback room without Alexander: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Eric Stokes, and Corey Ballentine. None of these names scare offensive coordinators, receivers, or quarterbacks.
When playing the Packers in 2025, Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams should feel free to let the ball rip in the passing game without fear of a former All-Pro lurking in the secondary. Green Bay's run defense should still be top-notch, so this just gives the Bears even more of a reasonto lean on Williams and receivers like DJ Moore and Rome Odunze to get the job done.
The Bears still have plenty to prove on the field when the regular season starts, but if there was ever a year for Chicago to end their 17-season streak of failing to sweep Green Bay, 2025 should be it.