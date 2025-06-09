Bears QB Caleb Williams trades playbook for party at Cole Kmet's wedding
It's been a busy offseason for Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet. Aside from welcoming and getting used to a new head coach in Ben Johnson (his third full-time head coach since being drafted in 2020), Kmet finally got married to his long-time girlfriend, Emily Jorasz, over the weekend.
Weddings are a joyous celebration with family and friends, so it's no surprise that some of Kmet's teammates were present, including quarterback Caleb Williams, who was seen watching as Kmet and Jorasz shared their first dance as husband and wife.
Hopefully, both Kmet and Williams were able to enjoy a fun weekend away from the football field because both players will be under a lot of pressure when training camp starts next month. Kmet will need to prove that he's still Chicago's TE1 after the Bears spent the 10th overall pick on an exciting tight end prospect, Colston Loveland. Kmet has said that the pick surprised him, but that Johnson had called him on draft night to at least explain the decision to him.
As for Williams, he entered the NFL in 2024 with many analysts giving him the generational billing, but his rookie season did not exactly live up to such lofty expectations. Of course, most of the blame for that can be laid at the feet of an incompetent coaching staff. But the Bears hired the best head coaching candidate by far back in January and have assembled a fantastic staff of coordinators and assistants since then.
If WIlliams is still struggling despite Chicago's massive investment in a highly regarded new head coach, there's going to be questions about his long-term future with the team, even as early as training camp. He doesn't have to be perfect, but fans and the media will expect him and the offense to look sharp next month.