Is Caleb Williams back on pace to break Bears’ single-season passing record?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was awesome in the team's Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns. He was a big reason why the Bears converted a must-win game into a blowout victory that was as one-sided as the 31-3 final score suggests.

It was Williams who provided some remarkable highlights for Bears fans to linger on while they wait for Saturday night's Week 16 showdown against the Green Bay Packers.

This touchdown pass to DJ Moore conjured memories of Joe Montana to Dwight Clark:

Our photog, Jeff Wierus (best in the biz), got a sick angle of Caleb Williams' 2nd TD pass to DJ Moore.



@fox32sports pic.twitter.com/wSjZqHZwcW — Joe Tidei (@JoeyRedZone) December 15, 2025

Williams finished Week 15 completing 17-of-28 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He crossed the 3,000-yard passing mark and now sits at 3,150 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the season.

His 3,150 passing yards already ranks 10th all-time on the Bears' single-season passing totals, and he's 392 yards away from passing his rookie season's total of 3,541 yards, which ranks fifh on Chicago's all-time list.

The top spot still belongs to Erik Kramer, who threw for 3,838 yards and 29 touchdowns in 1995.

Chicago Bears fans were hopeful that Williams would become the first Bears QB to throw for 4,000 yards in a season this year, but he'd need a remarkable finish over the last three games to get there. He must average 284 yards per game over the next three weeks to hit 4K. Williams has thrown for more than 284 yards only twice this year.

But what about the Bears' team record? That's certainly more attainable.

After Week 15's strong outing, Caleb Williams is now 689 yards away from sitting atop the franchise record book. If he throws for 230 yards per game, he'll get there. He's passed that yardage total in six of Chicago's 14 games.

It'll be close, but Bears Nation could finally have a QB who topples Kramer's 30-year record.

Even if Williams falls short of the team record and the 4,000-yard mark in 2025, there's no doubt that he will eventually hit both of those marks under Ben Johnson's tutelage. His development in 2025 has been steady, and the best is yet to come.