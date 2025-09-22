Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze earn strong marks in Bears’ PFF Week 3 grades
The Chicago Bears' offense was the story of Week 3, as Ben Johnson secured his first win as an NFL head coach, 31-14, over the Dallas Cowboys.
It was as sweet of a victory as Bears fans could've hoped form. Cowboys defensive coordinator and failed former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was forced to watch Caleb Williams slice and dice his defense to the tune of nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Rome Odunze scored his fourth touchdown of the season.
Luther Burden recorded his first career 100-yard game.
DJ Moore found the paint, too.
It all added up to several of the Bears' skill players leading the way in this week's Pro Football Focus grades.
Here's how the top players on offense scored for PFF in Week 3 (minimum of 15 snaps):
1. Luther Burden III: 93.0
2. Rome Odunze: 77.8
3. Caleb Williams: 76.8
4. Drew Dalman: 76.4
5. Braxton Jones: 75.2
Williams' performance against the Cowboys has his 2025 PFF grade at 78.1, a more than 10-point increase over last season's 67.6 grade. He has the sixth-highest PFF grade among all quarterbacks with at least 100 dropbacks this year.
All five of the Bears' top performers were acquisitions made by GM Ryan Poles: four draft picks and one signing in free agency. While Poles' NFL record of success in the NFL Draft isn't great, it's nice to see that some of his signature selections are beginning to take form.