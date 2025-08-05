Caleb Williams selected ahead of division rival Jordan Love in quarterback redraft
The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers is one of the most iconic in all of pro sports, but it has become a one-sided beatdown in recent years. The rivalry tilted so hard in favor of the Packers that, in the aftermath of Chicago's 24-22 victory over Green Bay in the 2024 season finale, one Packers player issued a challenge to the Bears for the next time they meet, calling that win a fluke.
Some analysts would be inclined to agree. Aaron Rodgers' ownership of the Bears appeared to transfer to quarterback Jordan Love when he won his first three games against the Bears. But that ownership will come to a sudden end if Caleb Williams proves to be the more valuable quarterback, and one NFL analyst believes he already is.
Cody Benjamin, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, recently did an NFL QB mock draft. In this thought exercise, Benjamin took the 2026 Super Bowl odds in reverse to create a draft order, then removed every team's starting quarterback and put them into the draft. To no one's surprise, Patrick Mahomes went first to the New Orleans Saints, but it was Benjamin's 10th and 11th picks that should excite Bears fans.
Benjamin has the New England Patriots selecting Williams 10th overall, one spot ahead of Jordan Love. "Williams is not far removed from going No. 1 overall as an otherworldly off-schedule magician," Benjamin writes. "The Patriots haven't had that kind of big-play upside in ... forever? Williams certainly has a ways to go as a decision-maker, but his energy is a big reason the real-life Bears are a popular pick to improve in 2025, now that a promising coach and fortified front are also on his side."
As for Love, Benjamin had this to say: "New general manager James Gladstone seems intent on ushering in a new era of Jacksonville football... despite two playoff runs as the Packers' starter, Love is still just 26, with plenty of room to grow as a gunslinger. His unteachable arm talent might be just the thing to jumpstart the Jaguars."
Decades have passed since the punky QB Jim McMahon last threw a pass for the Chicago Bears, which was the last time the Bears had the undeniably superior quarterback over Green Bay. Williams does have the potential to restore that advantage to the Bears, and it's understandable if Cody Benjamin is already prepared to put him over Love. The fact remains, however, that Love's NFL resume beats Williams' for now.
This could soon change. The Bears are considered favorites to make the biggest leap forward in 2025, thanks in no small part to the expectation that new head coach Ben Johnson will unlock Williams' generational potential. We have already seen early returns in training camp as Williams strung together several practices in which each subsequent session was deemed his best day yet.
Both Williams and Johnson need to prove themselves worthy of the hype in 2025, but there's a good chance that Cody Benjamin will get credit as one of the first NFL analysts to put Williams over Love.