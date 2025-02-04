Bear Digest

Check out this awesome jersey swap of Myles Garrett in a Bears uniform

Myles Garrett looks awfully good in a Chicago Bears uniform. Should GM Ryan Poles make an aggressive trade for the NFL's best pass rusher?

The Chicago Bears have been connected to Myles Garrett trade speculation since news of the star pass-rusher's desire to be traded broke Monday on social media.

Garrett, who's universally considered the best at his craft in the NFL, is a surefire Hall-of-Fame talent who, at 29 years old, has plenty of sacks left in his legs, and that's saying something.

Garrett's last four seasons include sack totals of 14, 14, 16, and 16.

For perspective, the Chicago Bears defense was led by Montez Sweat's 5.5 sacks in 2024. The Bears' top three sack producers totaled 14.5 sacks -- only 0.5 sacks more than Garrett had by himself.

That's why when a talented X user (formerly Twitter) threw this fancy Myles Garrett jersey swap on his timeline yesterday, it got fan excitement ratcheted up:

Yeah, that's pretty sweet.

Garrett opposite Sweat? I'm not sure I remember a pass-rush tandem that talented ever donning Bears colors.

While it's nice to dream of Garrett chasing down NFC North quarterbacks, reality eventually takes over. And the hard truth is that general manager Ryan Poles would have to part ways with the Bears' first-round pick (and then some) in order to bring Garrett to Chicago.

Dealing the No. 10 pick in 2025 and, say, a second-round pick in 2026 doesn't seem that steep for Garrett, assuming the Bears have a can't-miss strategy to improve the offensive line in free agency and the second round of the NFL Draft.

But for a Bears team that's more than a Myles Garrett away from sustained success, the odds of a trade actually happening are low.

