Chicago Bears' 2025 free agency plan sparks buzz at NFL Scouting Combine
The buzz around the Chicago Bears' strategy for next week's 2025 NFL free agency period has only intensified since the start of this year’s NFL Combine. League insiders and team reporters are echoing the same message: GM Ryan Poles is set to be aggressive and highly active in the market.
It's good news for Bears fans eager for the team to prioritize protecting quarterback Caleb Williams, who endured 68 sacks and an underperforming offense as a rookie. Poles knows he can't afford a repeat of that, especially in Year 1 of the Ben Johnson era.
"When it comes to free agency, the buzz at the combine was that the Bears are seemingly prepared to spend on the interior of the offensive line, potentially signing two new starters," The Athletic's Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain wrote. "Johnson seemed to hint at that when he noted what the Carolina Panthers did last year by signing two new guards."
There’s been significant buzz surrounding the Bears’ plans to strengthen their offensive line in free agency, even after the Kansas City Chiefs announced they’ll franchise-tag guard Trey Smith. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Chicago will target center Drew Dalman and guards Will Fries and Aaron Banks, a strategy confirmed by Jahns and Fishbain.
"When free agency gets underway next week, the focus will shift to the next tier of interior offensive linemen, such as Drew Dalman, who is far and away the best center hitting the market," they wrote.
Lions veteran Kevin Zeitler was also mentioned as a Bears target.
Poles entered the 2025 offseason under significant pressure. He nailed the head coach hire, but now he must build a more competitive roster, starting with upgrades in the trenches. With growing speculation about his all-or-nothing approach to offensive linemen in free agency, anything short of adding two new veteran starters will be seen as a major letdown by Bears fans.
