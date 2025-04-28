Multiple teams were trying to trade up for Colston Loveland before Chicago Bears drafted Michigan tight end
Some Chicago Bears fans were confused why the team drafted Colston Loveland 10th overall, ahead of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
But other NFL teams were clearly upset when the Michigan tight end came off the board.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, teams including the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans were making calls about trading up in the first round of the draft.
When the Bears took Loveland at 10, those trade calls stopped.
Warren ended up going four picks later to the Indianapolis Colts, but no one traded up for him.
Perhaps those teams were trying to trade up to get ahead of the Colts for Loveland, knowing Indianapolis could very well take a tight end.
The Bears got the prospect other teams were pining for.
That's no guarantee that Loveland will be a home run pick, but it's a sure sign that Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson were not the only ones who preferred this tight end and saw him as the best player available on the draft board.