Chicago Bears' 2025 schedule coming into focus with AFC North games revealed
The Chicago Bears' 2025 season schedule is slowly coming into focus.
After a day full of schedule leaks on social media, we learned of three more games the Bears will play:
Week 8: at Baltimore
Week 9: at Cincinnati
Week 18: vs. Detroit
Confirmed Chicago Bears' 2025 schedule
That brings the known 2025 Bears' schedule to look like this:
Week 1: Bears vs. Vikings (Monday Night Football)
Week 6: Bears at Commanders (Monday Night Football)
Week 8: Bears at Ravens
Week 9: Bears at Bengals
Week 13: Bears at Eagles (Black Friday)
Week 16: Bears vs. Packers (Saturday)
Week 18: Bears vs. Lions
The Bears' official schedule will be revealed Wednesday evening, at which time we'll know each game's time slot and whether Chicago will be featured in more prime-time games. They currently have two Monday night contests and a first-ever Black Friday appearance. With so much attention on Caleb Williams and coach Ben Johnson this season, it'd be a major surprise if they didn't have at least two more prime-time games on the schedule.
The 2025 NFL schedule will be released in its entirety on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST.