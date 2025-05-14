Bear Digest

Chicago Bears' 2025 schedule coming into focus with AFC North games revealed

The Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL schedule is slowly coming into focus with three more games leaked on social media.

In this story:

The Chicago Bears' 2025 season schedule is slowly coming into focus.

After a day full of schedule leaks on social media, we learned of three more games the Bears will play:

Week 8: at Baltimore

Week 9: at Cincinnati

Week 18: vs. Detroit

Confirmed Chicago Bears' 2025 schedule

That brings the known 2025 Bears' schedule to look like this:

Week 1: Bears vs. Vikings (Monday Night Football)

Week 6: Bears at Commanders (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: Bears at Ravens

Week 9: Bears at Bengals

Week 13: Bears at Eagles (Black Friday)

Week 16: Bears vs. Packers (Saturday)

Week 18: Bears vs. Lions

The Bears' official schedule will be revealed Wednesday evening, at which time we'll know each game's time slot and whether Chicago will be featured in more prime-time games. They currently have two Monday night contests and a first-ever Black Friday appearance. With so much attention on Caleb Williams and coach Ben Johnson this season, it'd be a major surprise if they didn't have at least two more prime-time games on the schedule.

The 2025 NFL schedule will be released in its entirety on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST.

