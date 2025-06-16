Bears TE Cole Kmet linked to Pittsburgh Steelers in recent trade prediction
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet has long been viewed as one of the team's most valuable locker room leaders, even though the well-rounded starter hasn't quite lived up to the hype that surrounded him during the 2020 NFL Draft, when the Bears selected him at No. 43 overall. Sure, Kmet is a reliable player, but he isn't the kind of playmaking tight end that some of the best NFL offenses feature.
In fact, Kmet's shortcomings factored into the Bears selecting Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A more dynamic athlete and receiver, Loveland is expected to take over as Chicago's primary pass-catching tight end sooner rather than later.
Loveland's eventual ascent up the receiver pecking order will naturally push Kmet down that same list, and while the Bears won't completely eliminate Kmet from their offensive game plan, his role is likely to be best described as a complementary piece versus a focal point.
Complicating Cole Kmet's role in Chicago is the contract he signed in 2023. General manager Ryan Poles inked him to a four-year, $50 million extension; tight ends with that salary usually don't sit the bench. Indeed, coach Ben Johnson will deploy two tight ends at a high rate, but there's no doubt Kmet will struggle to live up to his hefty contract.
And whenever that happens, trade speculation begins.
Chicago Bears could decide to trade Cole Kmet during training camp
Once Johnson and the Bears' coaching staff gets a good look at Loveland in training camp -- he's expected to be back from offseason shoulder surgery in time to be a full participant -- the possibility of a Kmet trade goes way up.
If the Bears get to that point and are serious about shipping Kmet out of Chicago, you can safely assume it won't be to another club in the NFC North. In fact, it probably wouldn't be any team in the NFC.
CBS Sports recently connected Kmet to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he'd catch passes from new QB Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers have been kicking the tires on veteran tight ends who are being shopped, namely Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts. If Kmet hits that marketplace, you can bet Pittsburgh will call.
"The Bears all but proclaimed a new face of their tight end position by spending a first-round pick on Colston Loveland this year, and while Kmet still has the benefit of legitimate NFL experience, it's very possible new coach Ben Johnson will lean all the way into Loveland out of the gate," CBS Sports Cody Benjamin wrote. "In that case, perhaps the Steelers would be interested in pairing Kmet with Pat Freiermuth, especially if the price is lower than, say, acquiring Kyle Pitts from the Atlanta Falcons. Kmet logged at least 50 catches in three straight seasons from 2021-2023."
Cole Kmet should land the Chicago Bears a fourth-round pick in a trade. He's still young (he just turned 26 in March), and there are plenty of opinions around the league that believe he still has untapped potential as a receiver.
While I'd be against the idea of trading Kmet and betting on an untested rookie at a position of growing importance in the NFL, it is a business, after all. And if the Bears determine that Kmet isn't worth his hefty contract anymore, a mid-summer trade can't be ruled out.