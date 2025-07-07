Chicago Bears' biggest roster flaw exposed in new ESPN breakdown
The Chicago Bears have an exciting roster entering the 2025 NFL season. In fact, it's probably the most exciting team -- especially when factoring head coach Ben Johnson into the mix -- that the Bears have fielded in many years.
But it doesn't mean it's a perfect team. Far from it.
And if there's one position group that's lagging behind the rest of the NFL, it's running back, where GM Ryan Poles took swing and, apparently, missed on D'Andre Swift in 2024 free agency.
Swift signed a three-year, $24 million contract last year and responded by running for just 3.8 yards per carry and less than 1,000 yards.
The Bears' lackluster running back depth chart was exposed in a recent ESPN ranking of the top running backs in the NFL, which included a top 10 and five honorable mentions.
Swift, despite his $8 million per season, didn't crack that group of 15. He was one of six running backs who received "votes," but it's unclear how many he earned. However, it wasn't enough to break the top half of NFL running backs.
While it's true that rushing production can come from a variety of sources, the lack of a bell cow runner in Chicago's offense could eventually create problems for Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, and the overall system if someone doesn't emerge.
Maybe it'll be Swift. Perhaps Roschon Johnson will break out in his third season. Or, maybe, seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai is the latest Day-3 value at the position who proves to be a quality NFL starter.
It's unlikely that the Chicago Bears will look for outside help at running back at this point in the offseason. Nick Chubb, a popular name connected to the Bears over the past few months, signed with the Houston Texans. James Cook, who's in the middle of a contract spat with the Buffalo Bills, is unlikely to end up in Chicago because of the hefty price tag he's demanding.
As a result, Swift will be given every chance to right the wrongs of 2024. And, hopefully, emerge as a running back who's worthy of ESPN's list next year this time.
"I'm self-motivated," Swift said in June. "I don't need anybody, clips or highlights or anything like that (to motivate). Like I said, I know who I am, and I know what I'm about. What motivates me is the work that I put in, how I prepare. If I do that, which I continue to do, I'm just excited. I can't express that enough. Excited to play for Ben (Johnson) and EB (Running Backs Coach Eric Bieniemy)."