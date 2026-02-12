ESPN Analyst Just Made a Massive Prediction About the Chicago Bears' 2026 Season

The confetti has barely settled from Super Bowl XL, and already the Chicago Bears are being penciled into next year's Lombardi matchup.

And it's not just as a feel-good playoff team.

In a recent ESPN breakdown of early 2026 NFL predictions, analyst Matt Bowen went all the way in on the Bears.

"Chicago needs to add pass rushers, but the foundational players are there on offense under coach Ben Johnson," Bowen wrote. "With quarterback Caleb Williams' playmaking ability, the Bears will beat Josh Allen and Joe Brady's Bills to win Super Bowl LXI."

Now that's more than just optimism. It's a full endorsement of where the Bears stand entering 2026.

Bowen's reasoning mirrors what many around the league are slowly acknowledging. With Ben Johnson leading the way, the Bears' offense has established an identity that's among the most exciting in the league.

Perhaps that's what happens when Caleb Williams completes more fourth-quarter comebacks in one season than any QB under 25 in NFL history.

Finally, the Bears aren't chasing relevance anymore. They have it. Now, it's up to GM Ryan Poles to put the finishing touches on the defense so Dennis Allen's group can hold up their end of the bargain.

Beating Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a projected Super Bowl is more than hype. Bown is recognizing that Chicago can hang with anyone, including Allen, who many view as the best player in the sport right now.

Indeed, the Bears still have work to do. But the foundation is there. The quarterback is there. The head coach is there.

According to Bowen, that's enough to believe the Bears will do more than just compete in 2026. They'll be Super Bowl champions.