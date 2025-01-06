Chicago Bears protect Caleb Williams in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Chicago Bears have officially entered the 2025 NFL Draft season after closing the 2024 regular season with a fantastic victory over the Green Bay Packers. Despite finishing the year 5-12, rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and a soon-to-be-hired head coach have the Bears’ arrow pointing way up. Add a top-10 pick to the mix, and yeah, things are looking good in Chicago.
With the official return of Draft season comes more meaningful mock drafts. The Bears’ first-round slotting is no longer a projection; we now know their official draft positioning.
New 2025 mock draft has Bears beefing up offensive line
There’s no doubt the Chicago Bears will do everything they can this offseason to protect Williams, who was sacked a team-record 68 times this season. And in the latest mock draft from Newsweek, they do just that with the No. 10 pick in the first round.
The Bears select Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.
“If the Bears want Caleb Williams to succeed, they need to keep him upright,” wrote Gavino Borquez. “Williams was the most sacked quarterback this season, with 68 sacks taken. Banks has the versatility to play outside or inside, and since right tackle Darnell Wright is the only lineman likely to be a starter in 2025 still, Banks can slide in wherever else along the line.”
Banks would make a ton of sense for Chicago. He was one of the top offensive tackles in the country in 2024, winning the Outland, Lombardi, and Jacobs Blocking Trophies this season. He was a unanimous All-American and First-Team All-SEC performer. Simply put, he’s a stud.
But Banks isn’t without questions surrounding his NFL projection. Some draft analysts predict he’ll enjoy more success at guard than tackle in the pros. And while that may be true, it doens’t matter for a Chicago Bears team that needs help everywhere along the offensive line.
Bears entering offseason of uncertainty along offensive line
Only right tackle Darnell Wright is entrenched as a starter in 2025. He was the Bears’ most consistent offensive lineman and has Pro Bowl upside moving forward. Left tackle Braxton Jones suffered a significant leg injury in Week 17, leaving his immediate future up in the air. Left guard Teven Jenkins is likely to depart in free agency. Center and right guard are void of any talent.
Enter Banks, who can be penciled in as a starter at tackle or guard for the Bears. He’d likely begin his career as a left tackle, and if he struggles, he can be kicked inside to guard. It’s that kind of positional versatility that makes him especially appealing to Chicago. It doesn’t matter where his NFL future is; the Bears will find a place for him to start and thrive.
