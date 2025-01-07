Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey breaks silence on 'Sell the Team' chants at Soldier Field
Chicago Bears chairman George McCaskey is one of the most unpopular figures in team history. Since taking his position in 2011, he's led the Bears to perennial loser status. Chicago's cycled through six head coaches and three general managers. That's a lot of turnover at the most important positions in a football operation in just 14 seasons.
As a result, Bears fans are frustrated. Infuriated, really. And it all spilled over in Week 17's final home of the 2024 season when Soldier Field erupted in 'Sell the Team' chants.
Check it out:
On Tuesday, McCaskey broke his silence on what can only be described as a really awkward moment for the ownership group.
"It's understandable, the fans are passionate, they're incredibly frustrated and they want to make their voices heard," he said. "I was more bothered by the week before, when Lions fans took over Soldier Field and forced the home team to go to a silent count.
"It's understandable that Bears fans would sell their tickets because of the way the season has gone, and the challenge for us is to put a team on the field that Bears fans are so excited about that they're not interested in selling their tickets."
Yikes. Not sure I would've went in that direction, George. Throwing shade back to Bears fans for allowing Lions faithful to infiltrate Soldier Field isn't smart. McCaskey is already Public Enemy No. 1. Pushing any blame or accountability onto the fans is a complete misunderstanding of the current state of affairs between the Bears and the fanbase.
Here's to hoping Ryan Poles can block out any influence from McCaskey in the ongoing head coaching search. The Chicago Bears need a change in leadership, and since Bears fans won't get their wish with a sale of the team, the next best hope they have is a head coach who can guide Chicago to a boatload of wins.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —