Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson offers awesome coaching comp for OC Declan Doyle
The Chicago Bears raised some eyebrows when new head coach Ben Johnson hired a 28-year-old to be his offensive coordinator.
But Declan Doyle came well recommended, and he could be on a similar career trajectory.
Johnson told the story of how he decided on Doyle during his media availability at the NFL combine.
He said he talked to new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton, who had been the passing game coordinator with Doyle on the Denver Broncos.
Morton told Johnson that Doyle is "another Ben Johnson."
It's strong praise for the young coordinator who has only worked in the NFL for five seasons, spending the last two years as the Broncos tight ends coach.
It took Johnson a decade to work his way up to an NFL coordinator job at the age of 36, but Doyle has a similar reputation as a bright offensive mind.
Doyle won't have the opportunity to call plays in Chicago, so his influence on the Bears offense will be harder to see from the outside.
Still, teams have hired offensive coordinators without play-calling experience to be head coaches before, so that won't stop Doyle from continuing his Johnson-like ascent.
