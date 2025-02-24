Chicago Bears' 2024 rookie class earns underwhelming grade despite Caleb Williams praise
With the NFL Combine kicking off this week in Indianapolis, the 2025 NFL Draft is back in the spotlight. Excitement is high for the Chicago Bears, who hold the 10th overall pick and four selections in the top 72. However, expectations for immediate impact from any draft class should be kept in check.
Consider the Bears' 2024 draft class as an example. Headlined by first-round picks Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze, few draft hauls received as much excitement and anticipation in Chicago as last year's.
However, by the end of their rookie season, that initial excitement had faded into mixed results.
Sure, Williams showed promise as a franchise quarterback, and Odunze displayed flashes of playmaking ability. However, overall, Chicago’s 2024 draft class fell short of expectations, as highlighted by CBS Sports in their rookie class grades.
The Bears ranked 17th and earned a C-.
"Yes, I'm calling Williams a hit," CBS Sports Chris Trapasso wrote. "Did he meet expectations? Absolutely not. But through all the hits and woeful offensive stretches for the Bears offense, Williams made a plethora of spectacular plays from the pocket and especially when getting creative with his legs. And 20 touchdowns to just six interceptions represents a fine rookie campaign from the classic stats perspective."
The Chicago Bears likely would have received a higher grade if Odunze had surpassed 734 yards and three touchdowns, but understanding his rookie season requires proper context.
Odunze was the third option behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Unlike other top rookie wide receivers last year, he faced legitimate competition for targets.
That won’t be the case in 2025. With Allen set to leave in free agency, Odunze will have a prime opportunity to become Chicago’s go-to target in Ben Johnson’s offense. If he delivers, the Bears' 2024 draft class could go from barely passing grades to one of the best in the league.
The main takeaway? Patience is required with every NFL Draft class, even ones as exciting as the Chicago Bears' 2024 group.
