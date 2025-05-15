Chicago Bears' coaching failures proved Caleb Williams' concerns were right
ESPN dropped a bombshell report on Thursday by revealing details from a yet-to-be-released book about NFL quarterbacks, written by Seth Wickersham.
In his book, Wickersham reveals that Caleb Williams and his family were desperately looking for ways to get out of landing with the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL draft. They explored every option, from asking for the Bears to trade the pick to the Minnesota Vikings so that Williams could be mentored by head coach Kevin O'Connell (that had to hurt Bears fans) to even playing a year in the United Football League so that Williams could enter the NFL as a free agent and pick his landing spot.
The reason for these concerns is well-documented: Chicago is where quarterbacks have gone to die. Just in the last decade, two quarterbacks selected in the top half of the first round went to Chicago with promising potential and are now fighting just to stay in the league as backups.
Williams was concerned that the coaching situation in Chicago wasn't right for him and that they would waste his prime years.
This report was an absolute gut-punch to Bears fans, but the fact is that every one of Williams' reservations were 100% correct, and the 2024 season left no doubt about that.
Matt Eberflus should have never been allowed to coach Caleb Williams.
Every Bears fan knew that Eberflus was not the coach of the future after the 2023 season. So much went wrong for the team and it was clear that even the late season resurgence was more due to a creampuff schedule than any actual improvement. But GM Ryan Poles and the Bears' ownership disagreed and they kept Eberflus, only firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
That proved a disastrous miscalculation. Eberflus and his coaching staff bordered on gross negligence in the way they mismanaged Williams' rookie development. It was even reported that they didn't even watch any game tape with him or help him learn how to watch game tape. It was as if they believed that Williams' nickname of 'Superman' was more fact than whimsy.
Just a few months later, the Bears made history by firing Eberflus in November, the first time in the franchise's 105-year history that they fired a head coach midseason. Adding insult to injury, Eberflus goes down as the only Chicago Bears head coach to never beat the Packers.
Williams was right, and here's why that doesn't matter anymore
Yes, it's now been proven without a doubt that Williams and his family were right to fear landing in Chicago. It took a superhuman effort from Williams to not become another headstone in Chicago's quarterback graveyard after his rookie season (and to be clear, Williams came around to playing in Chicago well before the draft even took place). But none of that matters anymore; the Bears have changed.
You've heard that before, but it really means something this time. As aforementioned, Bears chairman George McCaskey, never one to rock the boat, abandoned 105 years of history by allowing Poles to fire Eberflus midseason, and the day after Thanksgiving, at that. That was the first sign that Chicago was finally ready to be a serious franchise.
Then came the hiring of Ben Johnson. While many Bears fans feared the same rigamarole, in which the Bears would interview the best candidates only to hire whoever was the nicest guy with the lowest price point, Poles flipped the script. Not only did he hire the consensus best head coaching candidate, he gave Ben Johnson the richest contract for a first-time head coach in NFL history.
You read that right: the Chicago Bears outbid everyone and set a new record for a head coach's salary. And that's not all Chicago has done to turn the franchise around. They spent nearly every penny of the substantial salary cap space they had available in March on revamping the offensive line so that Williams will finally have time to throw. Then they drafted two of the country's top collegiate pass catchers in the 2025 NFL draft.
Simply put, these are not your father's Bears.
Williams' career is now in his own hands.
The original sin of keeping Eberflus while drafting Williams has been absolved. The Bears have done everything right as an organization over the past four months and have now given Williams the support structure he needs to succeed.
Going forward, no one is going to blame any struggles on coaching. That was massively upgraded. No one will blame the O-line, not with future Hall of Famer Joe Thuney up front. A lack of weapons? Heck, the Bears almost have too many weapons.
Williams is now in control of his destiny, for better or for worse. If he still struggles going forward, then he's probably never going to be 'The Guy' for an NFL team. Chicago has given him everything a good quarterback needs to be great. All he has to do is seize the opportunity and leave no doubt, which is exactly what I expect from him in 2025.
Hold the fort, Bears fans. The future is coming and it is bright.