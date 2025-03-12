Chicago Bears confidence in Dayo Odeyingbo shown in NFL free agency contract ranking
The Chicago Bears wasted little time agreeing to a three-year, $48 million contract with former Indianapolis Colts edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo on the first day of 2025 NFL free agency.
It was a move that signaled the priority GM Ryan Poles placed on upgrading his defensive line, which was made even more obvious when the Bears added defensive tackle Grady Jarrett a few hours later.
Now that the first wave of free agency is closing, Odeyingbo's contract and the commitment the Chicago Bears made to him is coming into focus.
Of the 12 big-name edge rushers in free agency who agreed to terms with teams by Tuesday night, Odeyingbo's deal ranks as the third-largest.
Here's the breakdown:
Josh Sweat: 4 yrs, $76.1M (Cardinals)
Chase Young: 3 yrs, $51M (Saints)
Dayo Odeyingbo: 3 yrs, $48M (Bears)
Harold Landry: 3 yrs, $43.5M (Patriots)
Michael Hoecht: 3 yrs, $21M (Bills)
Pat Jones II: 2 yrs, $20M (Panthers)
Chauncey Golston: 3 yrs, $19.5M (Giants)
Khalil Mack: 1 yr, $18M (Chargers)
Hasson Reddick: 1 yr, $14M (Buccaneers)
Joey Bosa: 1 yr, $12.6M (Bills)
Malcolm Koonce: 1 yr, $12M (Raiders)
Leonard Floyd: 1 yr, $10M (Falcons)
Before the legal negotiation period began, there was speculation that the Bears would be a top suitor for Josh Sweat, who eventually agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals. And if Poles really wanted the former Eagle, it would've cost Chicago roughly $3 million more in average annual salary.
It's safe to say Poles wasn't comfortable with that.
But what Poles was comfortable with was paying Odeyingbo like a top edge defender despite production that suggests otherwise. The former 2021 second-round pick finished last season with just three sacks despite starting 14 games (he played in all 17).
Still, at just 25 years old and with an ascending on-field profile, Odeyingbo will benefit from playing under Dennis Allen and opposite Montez Sweat in what should be a defense that affords him more sack opportunities in 2025 and beyond.
