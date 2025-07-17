Chicago Bears contract details with second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo revealed
The Chicago Bears agreed to terms with 2025 second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo, as a flurry of second-round selections begin signing their rookie contracts ahead of training camp.
Trapilo joins Shemar Turner as two of the Bears' three second-rounders to ink deals on Thursday. Only wide receiver Luther Burden III remains in doubt.
The NFL has been dealing with a bit of a crisis with this year's batch of Round 2 players, as guaranteed money has become a massive sticking point in negotiations. When it comes to Trapilo's deal, the potential LT1 got a fair share of sure-thing cash.
Two of the first four years of Ozzy Trapilo's contract are fully guaranteed, and a strong 72% of his third-year salary will be guaranteed as well.
The Bears are expecting all three of their second-round picks to challenge for starting roles, but it's Trapilo who could have the biggest impact on the 2025 season. He'll challenge incumbent starter Braxton Jones for the starting left tackle position, one that could be his to lose if Jones doesn't recover in time from the fractured ankle he suffered last December.