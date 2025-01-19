Raiders pulling out all stops in battle with Bears for Ben Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't going away any time soon in this assumed battle with the Bears for the hand of Ben Johnson as coach.
They will interview a GM candidate long affiliated with the Detroit Lions and working there through much of Johnson's time in Detroit. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they'll be interviewing Lance Newmark today. He is the assistant GM in Washington but more importantly for the Bears' pursuit of Johnson, Newmark was in Detroit 26 seasons before he went to Washington last season.
A tie of this sort can only mean the Raiders hoping and even expecting to get the edge on the Bears because it has been widely reported one of Johnson's requirements before signing with a team is alignment with the GM.
There would be very little alignment with GM Ryan Poles and the Bears, although Johnson does have a reported friendship with Jeff King in the Bears personnel department.
This sets up a potential bidding war or at least courtship battle between the Raiders and Bears for Johnson. Both teams already interviewed him. Jacksonville also is pursuing Johnson.
The Raiders have Tom Brady's sway, a new stadium, the lure of Vegas, and extra money supplied by owner Mark Davis' recent sale of close to 10% of his shares to Brady, Richard Seymour and an investment company.
The Bears have the McCaskeys, Poles, president Kevin Warren and seven last-place finishes in the last 11 years.
The Bears have numerous other options as their job search has spread out in many directions and Monday will include an interview with former NFL running back great Eddie George, the coach at Tennessee State.
They are now able to bring back Johnson or Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for an interview in person and also whichever coach loses in the playoff game Sunday between Joe Brady's Bills and Todd Monken's Ravens.
They have sought to interview Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury but will need to wait now after the Commanders' playoff win over Detroit.
