Chicago Bears could get running back help from former Ben Johnson star
The Chicago Bears running backs have been the target of criticism all offseason. It was considered a position group that general manager Ryan Poles would target for an upgrade, whether in free agency or, more likely, the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, Poles didn't do anything add much to the running back room beyond seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai.
However, that might be about to change.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears worked out former Ben Johnson star Jamaal Williams.
Williams ran for a career high 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns in Johnson's offense in 2022. It led to him signing a three-year, $12 million contract with the New Orleans Saints in 2023.
The last two seasons haven't been great for Williams. He's totaled just 470 rushing yards since leaving Detroit. He was released by New Orleans in March.
Now 30 years old, Williams isn't the same player he was when he was a touchdown machine for Johnson. But if the Bears want to add a veteran back who can bring the kind of approach to practice and the meeting rooms that Johnson trusts, Williams would fit the bill.
It's also worth monitoring the health of Roschon Johnson, who's dealing with a foot injury. While there hasn't been any indication that it's a serious problem, anytime a team works out a veteran, it's often the result of an injury to the position group.