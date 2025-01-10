Bears aim to dazzle head coaching candidates with this first-class approach
The Chicago Bears are one of several teams searching for a new head coach this offseason, and while the Bears are considered one of the most appealing jobs in this year's coaching circuit, they can't just rely on Caleb Williams' upside or the allure of Chicago to land their ideal head coach.
The Bears know it, too. And they're making sure coaching candidates coming to Chicago will be given first-class treatment. Literally.
According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, the Bears will make sure none of their interviewees will fly to Chicago in economy class.
"That's going to be taken care of," a team source told Cronin. "If anyone comes in to interview and digs into how we do things, they're going to understand that this is a first-class organization."
If you're wondering why this is noteworthy, it's because the Bears, according to Cronin, have previously been "known to skimp" on their travel budget — yes, even for head coaches.
The Bears continue to find ways to create frustration during their coaching search. Kudos to this administration for understanding the obvious and ensuring the team puts its best foot forward in the hiring process. However, it's downright embarrassing to think this hasn't been a normal business practice for the Bears.
Nuggets of intel like this help explain why the Chicago Bears have been so bad at hiring head coaches. If the relationship begins in economy class, then there's a good chance it'll stay there.
Maybe this is all it takes. A bump into first class to land a first-class head coach. At this point, the Bears need all the help they can get to avoid the next Matt Eberflus from infecting Halas Hall.
