Bears fans reveal depressing opinion about Chicago's head coaching search
Chicago Bears fans are bracing for a massive letdown in the team's search for a new head coach. And while that may seem like a harsh statement just a few days into the 2025 offseason, it's true.
Check out the results of this poll that asked Bears fans if they're confident Chicago will hire the right head coach:
After nearly 1,000 votes were tallied, over 84% of Bears fans don't trust GM Ryan Poles and team president Kevin Warren to hire the right guy.
The general consensus is that the Bears should hire Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson or former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, but neither is a slam dunk right now. Johnson is deep in his preparation for the NFL playoffs, while Vrabel is the heavy favorite to land the New England Patriots coaching job.
That could leave Chicago to hire a "surprise candidate," as Poles suggested was a possibility after casting an oceanic net of interview requests.
Maybe, one day, the Bears will inspire confidence, both on and off the field. For now, that's not the case, and unless they hire an obvious candidate to be the next head coach, the lack of faith in the organization will extend well into the future.
