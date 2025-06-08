Chicago Bears defense faces this major question entering 2025 season
The Chicago Bears defense will return with most of its starters from 2024 in place this season. There are a handful of new additions, like Dayo Odeyingbo, Grady Jarrett, and second-round pick Shemar Turner, but, for the most part, the usual suspects are back.
But there will be one significant change: those starters will be playing for a new defensive coordinator -- Dennis Allen -- and in a completely different system than what they became accustomed to under Matt Eberflus.
And the pace at which they adjust to Allen's coaching style, and how quickly they pick up his scheme, are the biggest issues facing the Bears' defense in 2025, according to The Athletic's Mike Jones.
"Top pass rusher Montez Sweat noted how much more extensive Allen’s schemes were compared to previous defenses in which he has played," Jones wrote. "It could take some time for Chicago’s players to fully absorb all of Allen’s defense, which isn’t necessarily a good thing. Players are at their best when they can attack instinctively. There are hours of training camp and preseason practices ahead of them, but the Bears could be looking at a slow start to the season."
It's a fair point Jones is making, and one that's been overlooked so far this offseason. While most of the attention has focused on new head coach Ben Johnson and the changes he's making on offense, the defense will receive a similar facelift under Allen, whose aggressive style of play will be a welcome change from former coach Matt Eberflus.
“I've had the pleasure of sitting in on a number of his meetings so far, and it's everything I thought it would be," Johnson said of Allen. "He’s a guy that's done it at a high level. He's coordinated, he's orchestrated a number of high-performing defenses. Whether it's points allowed, whether it's third down defense, whether it's red zone, he's got a plan."
But Bears fans should expect a sluggish start. When players spend more time thinking than reacting, results tend to suffer. Anytime there's a drastic scheme change -- as Sweat noted -- it takes some time before players can perform at their top speed.
Still, the Chicago Bears have strong leadership and continuity on defense, which both should lend themselves well to shortening the learning curve during training camp.