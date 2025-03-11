Bear Digest

Chicago Bears fans reveal excitement after strong start to 2025 NFL free agency

Chicago Bears fans are fired up after the team's busy start to 2025 NFL free agency, as revealed by the ringing endorsement they gave to GM Ryan Poles.

It's been a long time since Chicago Bears fans could feel this confident about the state of the roster.

Following the first day of 2025 NFL free agency, Bears GM Ryan Poles injected that confidence into the fanbase with the additions of center Drew Dalman, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

And remember, these contract agreements came just days after Poles traded for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and former Pro-Bowl guard Jonah Jackson.

So, yeah, Bears fans have a reason to feel good about the direction Chicago is headed, especially on offense.

In 2024, the Bears surrendered the most sacks in the NFL (68), which prompted Poles to commit to upgrading the offensive line. With three new starters already in place, and potentially a fourth coming via the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he's done just that.

But, look, fandom can be tricky sometimes. Even the most logical and reasonable transactions can get criticized by jaded fans who assume the worst is right around the corner.

Not this time.

I ran a poll on X asking Chicago Bears fans to grade the team's performance on Day 1 of free agency, and the results speak for themselves.

Nearly 70% of the more than 1,300 fans who voted gave the Bears an 'A'. A strong 29.8% gave the team a 'B'. Only 2.5% of Bears fans gave Chicago a 'C' or worse.

Yeah, you read that right: 97.5% of Bears fans think 2025 NFL free agency is of to a great start.

For now, that's worth celebrating.

