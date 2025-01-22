Chicago Bears fans slipped this persuasive note to Kevin Warren about Ben Johnson
Chicago Bears fans are a passionate bunch, especially when it comes to who should be the quarterback and head coach of this team.
That's why it should come as no surprise that the fanbase played a small part in making sure team president Kevin Warren did the right thing and hired Ben Johnson as the next head coach.
ESPN's Courtney Cronin shared a hilarious story from Kevin Warren shortly after Ben Johnson's introductory press conference that confirms Bears fans are the best in the world.
Brilliant work, Bears fans. Simply brilliant.
There's something persuasive about a free drink. And while suggesting that free drink was the tipping point that sold the Chicago Bears on Johnson is tongue-in-cheek, it didn't hurt, eiter.
Bears fans got their wish; they got their man. Ben Johnson was officially introduced as Chicago's head coach on Wednesday, and there's already a new and positive energy around this team.
And with the money he's expected to make on his contract with the Chicago Bears, maybe the next round will be on Johnson.
