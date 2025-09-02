Chicago Bears finally name starting left tackle for Week 1 vs. Vikings
It may have taken a lot longer than coach Ben Johnson had hoped, but the Chicago Bears finally named their starting left tackle for Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.
And we're right back where we started.
Veteran Braxton Jones will get the nod against an aggressive and talented Vikings pass rush.
Jones has manned the left tackle position for the last three seasons, but his status as a starter became unstable when he fractured his ankle at the end of the 2024 campaign. His availability for Week 1 was unclear for most of the offseason, one that included the Bears selecting tackle Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jones faced stiff competition from Trapilo and Theo Benedet during training camp, but when the dust settled, he did just enough to keep the LT1 role.
We'll find out early in the season whether Braxton Jones can handle the starting gig for a fourth straight year. His Week 1 matchup against edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel will be as challenging as it gets all season. If Jones fails, Caleb Williams and the offense will likely fail, too.
The Bears spent signficiant offseason resources into repairing the offensive line. Trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and the massive contract given to center Drew Dalman, were all in an effort to repair a starting five that surrendered the most sacks in the league in 2024.
Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright are the only holdovers from last season, but it's Jones who's been in the crosshairs as a starter who should be replaced.
So far, he hasn't been. We'll soon find out if he plays well enough to keep his job for Week 2.