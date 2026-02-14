Legendary NFL Honors Panelists Provide Insight Into Why Joe Thuney Won Protector of the Year

Offensive linemen often go unrecognized. They're not flashy, and they don't garner headlines. They rarely get any of the glory when things go right, and are subjected to much criticism when things go wrong. In fact, they're often only highlighted in the latter instance (with a few exceptions in the case of utterly dominant performances).

Their lack of recognition led to the creation of the Protector of the Year Award at the annual NFL Honors show. The title is given to one offensive lineman who not only regularly dominated their opponent but also improved the play of those around them.

Fittingly, Joe Thuney was named the NFL's inaugural Protector of the Year last week. It's a well-earned honor and another notch in the belt of the surefire future Hall of Famer.

The league released a video showing three of the legendary panelists who had a say in the award (Andrew Whitworth, LeCharles Bentley, and Will Shields) providing insight into why he was chosen over other strong candidates.

After winning the first Protector of the Year Award, Joe Thuney received a special message from some of the great offensive linemen who came before him 👏 @JosephThuney pic.twitter.com/UeGZNBTw1R — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2026

All three of the panelists referenced just how much of an impact he's had on his fellow linemen throughout his career. He consistently raises the level of play of those around him.

Thuney's career accolades speak for themselves. Four Super Bowl rings, four Pro Bowl appearances, and five All-Pro nods. However, arguably the most impressive aspect of his career is that he's a perennial winner.

Thuney has started every game of his career, and all but one of his teams over his ten-year career won their division with at least 11 wins. His team has finished in the top five in terms of fewest sacks allowed seven times.

Yes, I know he played in front of two of the greatest QBs in NFL history, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Offensive line play is still incredibly important, and he was the most consistent lineman on both of those squads since his second season in New England (when he helped the team win Super Bowl 51).

The Bears allowed a league-high 68 sacks last season. It was the second-most sacks all-time that a rookie QB had to endure. Thuney's presence immediately helped Chicago's offensive line go from one of the league's worst units to one of the best. They allowed only 24 sacks this season, which was good for third-fewest in the NFL.

Was he the only one responsible for the rapid improvement? Once again, no. Caleb Williams developed a knack for escaping near-sacks. Darnell Wright turned into an All-Pro almost overnight (a testament to how much better the unit became). They also added a Pro Bowl center in Drew Dalman and another Pro Bowl-caliber guard in Jonah Jackson last offseason.

However, Thuney was again the best player among the starting five. He didn't allow a single sack and completely fortified the left side of the line while playing with a revolving door at left tackle. Three players started at least three games there, and two of them (Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet) were liabilities in pass protection. So much so, that Thuney, himself, actually moved out to play LT in the Divisional Round matchup against the Rams (and Pro Bowl pass-rusher Jared Verse).

Ryan Poles' decision to trade a fourth-round pick for Thuney last offseason can effectively be hung in the rafters. The way it completely altered the trajectory of the unit is truly one of the most shrewd moves any GM has made in recent memory.