Bears' first offseason transaction offers insight into Ryan Poles' 2025 plan
The Chicago Bears claimed former Los Angeles Chargers fifth-round pick Jordan McFadden off waivers this week, providing clear proof that GM Ryan Poles knows he must use every means possible to upgrade the team's offensive line this offseason.
McFadden, a former three-year starter for Clemson who won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy while playing left tackle in 2022, started two games for the Chargers over the last two seasons. He's played a total of 164 snaps in the NFL, with 163 of them coming in 2023.
McFadden moved inside to guard after joining the Chargers, but he failed to make a positive enough impression on coach Jim Harbaugh to stick around through the playoffs into Year 3.
He'll get a new lease on life with a Bears squad with an offensive line fit for an expansion team. Four of the five starting jobs will likely be up for grabs and filled by a mix of high-priced free agents and early-round 2025 NFL draft picks.
Still, McFadden will have an excellent opportunity to compete for starter's reps and remain as a quality backup with positional versatility.
