Bears still have full slate of head coaching interviews with these 4 legitimate candidates
Just when you think the Chicago Bears have narrowed down their coaching search to two candidates, NFL Network insider Peter Schrager drops a bomb on X (formerly Twitter).
"The Bears still have a full dance card of head coach interviews ahead and all four individuals are considered legitimate contenders for the job," Schrager tweeted. "Todd Monken, Joe Brady, Brian Flores, and Adam Stenavich are all still on the docket and will be interviewed in coming days."
Yeah, this is getting a bit ridiculous now.
Schrager's update comes on the heels of a report by Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, who said during an appearance on the The Herd with Colin Cowherd, that Chicago identified Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy as the favorites for the job.
Bears fans are slowly beginning to accept the reality that either Johnson or McCarthy will emerge victorious. Sure, there are larger pro-Johnson and anti-McCarthy crowds in the fanbase, but that's to be expected. Johnson is the the Golden Boy of this year's coaching circuit; anyone the Bears hire other than him will be viewed as a second choice.
Reality might paint a different picture, however. According to Schrager, the Chicago Bears are very much interested in talking to at least four more candidates, and as general manager Ryan Poles said during his end-of-year press conference, a surprise candidate could emerge from a long and meticulous interview process.
Bears fans don't want surprises. They want Ben Johnson.
Maybe that suprise candidate will be Brady. Maybe it'll be Flores. At this point, Bears fans are hoping for the sweet relief of a final decision.
Unfortunately, Poles and the organization don't seem anywhere close to making one.
