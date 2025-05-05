Chicago Bears insider dumps cold water on potential Breece Hall trade
The Chicago Bears' failure to select an early-round running back in the 2025 NFL Draft has sparked speculation about what their next move at the position will be. Veteran free agents like Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins have been mentioned as late-summer additions, as has an explosive trade candidate like New York Jets star Breece Hall.
Chubb and Dobbins remain in play. Hall, meanwhile, doesn't appear to be.
According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, a Breece Hall trade is nonsensical.
"I don’t see how moving Hall after the draft makes sense for the New York Jets or makes them better," Biggs wrote. "Had they chosen a running back high in the draft, maybe something could have materialized, but they didn’t. They chose right tackle Armand Membou at No. 7 and are looking to have a sturdy running game featuring Hall and quarterback Justin Fields.
"Hall has been good for the Jets but has yet to have a 1,000-yard season in three years. I’m skeptical they would make him available at this point, and with Hall entering the final year of his contract, the Jets would be selling him for pennies on the dollar if they did."
Breece Hall would be an ideal trade target for the Chicago Bears
While I get Biggs' point about the Jets not having any real incentive to trade Hall right now, I wouldn't completely rule out a potential pre-training camp move. Hall is entering the final year of his contract and might end up demanding a new pay day before reporting for duty. If that happens, New York may have no choice but to send him packing.
The Bears picked up an extra fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in a trade on draft weekend, and if the Jets feel good enough about moving on with Braelon Allen as their lead runner, there's a chance a mid-round pick like that would be enough to get a deal done.
Hall will turn just 24 years old at the end of this month, and he's already proven to be one of the top-tier starting running backs when given a full workload. The Jets' offense had no rhythm or timing in 2024, leading Hall to have an inconsistent season, which, for some reason, has tarnished his reputation.
Hall has franchise-back upside, and in Ben Johnson's offense, it's an upside that would be realized.
However, Biggs usually has his finger on the pulse of the Bears. If he says a Breece Hall trade doesn't add up right now, you can pretty much take that to the bank.