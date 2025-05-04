4 free-agent running backs the Chicago Bears should consider signing before training camp
The Chicago Bears entered the 2025 NFL Draft as a team that most analysts assumed would spend an early-round pick on a running back. They were even connected to Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton as a potential suitor for both first-round prospects.
But things didn't fall that way on draft weekend, and instead, the Bears waited until the seventh round to add a running back to the roster: Rutgers star Kyle Monangai.
And while Monangai is a fun prospect who will have a chance to make his claim for a weekly role on offense, Chicago may decide to add another veteran to the roster to round out the running back room.
D'Andre Swift is the incumbent starter, and third-year pro Roschon Johnson profiles as the between-the-tackles banger. But Johnson's history with concussions and overall average play through two seasons, combined with Swift's underwhelming debut season as the Bears' RB1, suggests a veteran free agent is worth exploring.
Here are four unsigned veteran running backs who Ryan Poles should consider adding to the roster.
Nick Chubb
Chubb has been connected to the Bears since the close of the 2025 draft. Maybe it's because he's posted some viral workout videos with some hints suggesting he'd like to be a Bear. There's also the standard wild speculation from local sports talk shows that stoke the flames of the rumor mill. Regardless, Chubb would make a ton of sense for a Bears team that needs a quality between-the-tackles runner who can shoulder a load of 10-12 carries per game. At one point in his career, Chubb was considered the best running back in the NFL. Injuries have cost him that title, but even if he's 75% of what he once was, he'd be an upgrade over Swift and Johnson.
Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams was a stud for Ben Johnson and the Detroit Lions in 2022 when he ran for a career-high 1,066 yards and an NFL-best 17 touchdowns. It resulted in a solid contract in 2023 free agency with the New Orleans Saints, after which he's rushed for just 470 yards and two touchdowns in the last two seasons combined.
Is Williams an obvious upgrade over a player like Roschon Johnson? It's debatable. But is he a guy who knows what Johnson wants out of his running backs? Absolutely. Whether the Bears have any interest in Williams will depend on if Johnson actually believes in his talent. And if he does, a cheap one-year deal for an NFC North battle-tested runner would make sense.
J.K. Dobbins
Dobbins is a classic case of 'what could've been.' An incredibly gifted runner who's been cursed by several major injuries in his career, the former second-round pick from Ohio State finally had a relatively healthy season in 2024 -- he played in 13 games -- and finished with 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry, and at 26 years old, he's the one player on this list who could offer multi-year value to the Bears. He'd be a low-risk, high-reward addition who'd present a three-down skill set for Johnson to work with. If healthy, he's an obvious upgrade over Swift.
Gus Edwards
Dobbins' running mate with the Chargers last season, Edwards profiles as an ideal short-yardage option for the Bears in 2024. Much like Dobbins, injuries are a big question mark for Edwards, who appeared in just 11 games last season (ankle). His production was down -- he ran for just 365 yards and four touchdowns -- but as a change-of-pace power back, the Bears could do a lot worse.