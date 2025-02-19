Chicago Bears land dynamic running back in unique all-skill player 2025 NFL mock draft
With two months to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, the mock draft circuit is in full swing. With the Chicago Bears picking 10th overall, there are only so many ways their selection can go. And most mock drafts have the Bears snagging an offensive lineman with that first pick.
There’s still a chance that GM Ryan Poles takes a different approach. While edge rusher is the next biggest need for the Bears, another position to keep an eye on is running back.
Only Ashton Jeanty grades high enough to warrant Chicago's first-round consideration, even at No. 10 overall. If Chicago decides Jeanty's their guy, they could choose to trade down a few spots with the hope he slides along with them.
The more likely scenario, however, is the Bears targeting a running back in the second round. The 2025 NFL draft class is loaded with starting-caliber rushers, which made Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft exercise a blast.
PFF ran an exclusively skill-players mock draft this week and had the Chicago Bears landing North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
"The Bears will need a new running back after adding Ben Johnson as head coach," Nathan Jahnke wrote. "In the one season where D’Andre Swift had Johnson as his offensive coordinator, he set a career-low in rushing attempts and first downs. The Bears have their choice of several running backs ranked in very different orders, depending on who you ask. Hampton can fill the David Montgomery role in Johnson’s offense and potentially play more than Montgomery did."
I’m a huge fan of Hampton’s game. In fact, I believe the gap between him and Jeanty is smaller than many suggest. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Hampton emerges as a mid-first-round pick by the time draft weekend arrives.
Omarion Hampton is the total package, combining size, speed, agility, and instincts in a true three-down back profile. In 2024, he rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns, proving he can be the bell cow of an NFL rushing attack.
For a Chicago Bears offense that left a lot of yards on the field due to Swift's inability to run through contact, adding a player like Hampton would be a game-changer.
